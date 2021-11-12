Tidal waves: NGO distributes expired food to victims?

Some persons in the areas affected by tidal waves in the Volta Region fear for their lives following an alleged distribution of expired food products to the victims.

A concerned citizen in the area, who gave his name to Metro Television as Martin, said a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), whose name he gave as Food For All Africa Program was in the community earlier this week to share some food items to the victims.

Among the food items were tea beverage, biscuits, and some rice and other food components to be shared.

“The food items they brought to the community, I don’t believe they saw any District Assembly person before they even came distributing the food items.

“Now the biscuit they brought, this is one of the packs of the biscuit. The biscuit was expired. Expired goods, here is it, you can see the date for yourself,” he told Metro television’s Henry Badu.

According to him, on the biscuit was inscribed “BB 19th October, 2021,” but was being distributed to them on November 10, 2021.

Martin said he confronted the leadership of the NGO and demanded why they shared expired foods to his people, of which many had already finished eating the biscuits with the beverage and were even begging for more. According to him, his own people, the victims of the tidal waves verbally him and further warned him from 'taking their food from their mouth.'

Some concerned persons have since requested other items to thoroughly check the expiry dates.

Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) George Ayisi when contacted by this reporter denied knowledge of the matter.

He said he was going to check with his colleagues in the region.