ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Agric ministry to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers

News / General News Agric ministry to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said 1,100 veterinary officers will be recruited as part of efforts to increase the staff strength of the Veterinary Services Directorate in the country.

The minister disclosed this on the floor of parliament on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

He said the containment of bird flu has been challenging despite the measures put in place by the government.

He noted that to ensure public safety during the recent outbreak of the H5N1, the citizens were advised to report to the appropriate authority, any unusual deaths in domestic and commercial poultry as well as wild birds; and also avoid, at all cost, the handling of dead birds with bare hands while consuming only well-cooked poultry meat and poultry products.

The minister further noted, however, that "in spite of these measures, the containment of bird flu has been challenging due to limited budget and inadequate veterinary professionals in the ministry".

"As a result, cabinet has approved a proposal by the ministry to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers through a phase approach within 3 years".

"In the year 2021, 2022, the approval provides for the recruitment of 550 various categories of veterinary professionals, representing half of the total number to augment the existing staff strength of the veterinary services directorate".

The minister also indicated that farmers affected by the recent spread of the bird flu will be compensated.

"The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has also secured Cabinet approval for emergency funds to cover compensation of affected farmers, procurement of vehicles and motorbikes, logistics, laboratory equipment, training of staff and stakeholder sensitisation, across the country and other operational activities".

He added that the budget was informed by "a situational report on the spread of the disease at the end of September 2021".

With the recent outbreak of the H5N1 in the country, 261,137 had been destroyed across the country and 7 regions had been affected as of September 2021 with a potential to further spread to other parts of the country.

Latest reports, however, indicate that nine regions have now been affected.

---classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Let's feel your presence – Owusu-Bio to Boundary Commission
12.11.2021 | General News
Year of roads: “We will use strategic plan to complete projects” — Roads Minister
10.11.2021 | General News
World Bank, EPA and GARDJA move to promote air quality in Ghana
10.11.2021 | General News
Ghana, Sweden signs MoU at COP26 summit
10.11.2021 | General News
First Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue On Labour Migration Information System In Ghana Held In Koforidua
09.11.2021 | General News
First SynBio conference in Africa promises a bright future for Synthetic Biology
09.11.2021 | General News
32nd CIMG Awards: St John's Hospital and Fertility Center adjudged Best Private Healthcare Facility
09.11.2021 | General News
Anti-gay bill: Afenyo-Markin projects reviewing of 150 petitions to take 15 weeks
08.11.2021 | General News
ILAPI pushes for law to regulate travels of government officials
08.11.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line