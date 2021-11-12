Agric ministry to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said 1,100 veterinary officers will be recruited as part of efforts to increase the staff strength of the Veterinary Services Directorate in the country.

The minister disclosed this on the floor of parliament on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

He said the containment of bird flu has been challenging despite the measures put in place by the government.

He noted that to ensure public safety during the recent outbreak of the H5N1, the citizens were advised to report to the appropriate authority, any unusual deaths in domestic and commercial poultry as well as wild birds; and also avoid, at all cost, the handling of dead birds with bare hands while consuming only well-cooked poultry meat and poultry products.

The minister further noted, however, that "in spite of these measures, the containment of bird flu has been challenging due to limited budget and inadequate veterinary professionals in the ministry".

"As a result, cabinet has approved a proposal by the ministry to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers through a phase approach within 3 years".

"In the year 2021, 2022, the approval provides for the recruitment of 550 various categories of veterinary professionals, representing half of the total number to augment the existing staff strength of the veterinary services directorate".

The minister also indicated that farmers affected by the recent spread of the bird flu will be compensated.

"The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has also secured Cabinet approval for emergency funds to cover compensation of affected farmers, procurement of vehicles and motorbikes, logistics, laboratory equipment, training of staff and stakeholder sensitisation, across the country and other operational activities".

He added that the budget was informed by "a situational report on the spread of the disease at the end of September 2021".

With the recent outbreak of the H5N1 in the country, 261,137 had been destroyed across the country and 7 regions had been affected as of September 2021 with a potential to further spread to other parts of the country.

Latest reports, however, indicate that nine regions have now been affected.

