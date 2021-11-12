LGBTQI+: This type of modernisation nonsense, stupidity — Murtala blasts gay right activists

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohamed has said attempts by gay rights from western countries to tag their argument of the controversial LGBTQI+ on modernisation is utter nonsense and stupidity.

He wondered why some Ghanaians would even entertain those gay rights activities to be misinforming them.

Hon. Murtala Mohamed is one of the MPs who have openly and strongly expressed support for the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family values Bill also known as anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

He was once reported by ModernGhana News as saying “We will not accept gayism even when we are lying on the floor of Parliament choking in our own blood."

But opponents of the anti-gay bill have described it backwards, calling on the nation to embrace modernization and allow minority groupings to also enjoy their rights.

In reaction, the MP says LGBTQI+ is against the moral values of the Ghanaian society.

“I don’t call it modernization: I call it stupidity. What do they mean by modernization? It is against our values so it is modernizing to disagree and outlaw polygamy in Europe and America, and it is modernizing to accept LGBTQ nonsense. As a matter of fact, the LGBTQ plans, you don’t even know what it means. So, this idea of modernization or civilization for me is utterly nonsense,” he stated.

He continued that any attempt by the west to force their likes on Ghana while those countries have outlawed polygamy which several religions in Ghana ascribe to, will countered at all cost.

“It is another form of trying to re-colonize us. It is against our culture; it is an affront to our beliefs. It is an affront to our religions; it is an affront to our social being and it is an affront to our laws. Show me one single ethnic group in Ghana or one single tribe or one single religion that supports LGBTQ,” he emphasised.