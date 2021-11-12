A former independent presidential candidate, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to look into the counter-accusations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC) to avert violence in the 2024 general elections.

In the ongoing post-election banter between the NDC and the EC, there has been one accusation after the other.

On October 25, 2021, the EC held a news conference in reaction to multiple allegations leveled against its 2020 election organization by the NDC party.

The press conference sort to rubbish claims by Mr. John Dramani Mahama that the 2020 election was manipulated in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

In the heat of the impasse between the NDC and the EC, both parties have agreed that there is the need for a police investigation to get to the bottom of an alleged 1 million vote stuffing.

Taking notice of the counter-accusations of the NDC and the EC, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah has through a letter to the IGP asked that his administration takes on the matter before it escalates in the next general elections.

“These are unmistakable indications of a postponed dangerous national security threat into the 2024 elections that should be nipped in the bud as soon as possible before we suffer the implications as a nation,” part of the letter reads.

It adds, “We have confidence in your administration to pursue the NDC-EC counter-accusations that reached a zenith last week, not as mere political rhetoric, but as a determinant solution for the citizens' national sense of security in the run-up to the 2024 elections, and that all perpetrators will be dealt with impartially and in accordance with the law.”

Below is the full letter to the IGP:

Dear Dr. Dampare,

UNRAVELING DETERMINANT SOLUTION TO NDC-EC ELECTIONS IMPASSE

Once again, congratulations on your confirmation as the youngest but most dexterous IGP with the objective of enhancing the police image and sustaining the police service's professionalism within the national security architecture.

As an Independent Presidential Candidate since 2012, my office would like to officially bring to your good offices' attention the growing level of unhealthy counter-accusations between the NDC, a political party, and the Electoral Commission (EC), a state institution that should be strengthened through our collective patriotic efforts. Most recently, on Monday, October 25, 2021, the EC conducted a news conference in reaction to multiple allegations leveled against its 2020 election organization by the NDC party. On the other hand, the NDC held a press conference on October 28, 2021 in reaction to the EC's earlier press conference. Both parties acknowledge the existence of a full-fledged police investigation into alleged corrupt activities and clear security lapses during the 2020 elections.

These are unmistakable indications of a postponed dangerous national security threat into the 2024 elections that should be nipped in the bud as soon as possible before we suffer the implications as a nation. "Three Great Forces Rule the World," Albert Einstein declared. "Stupidity, Fear, and Greed." And I would venture to suggest that these forces, in that temporal order, are the greatest adversaries of human illumination and progress toward transformation in nations, particularly Ghana.

The apparent uncertainty and counter-blame, IGP, originate from the fact that the new election 2020 petition exposed fundamental problems in our elections since 1992, most notably in our laws and enforcement procedures.

Election fraud and confusion are primarily perpetrated by polling station agents, presiding officers, and constituency returning officers. On the other hand, political parties act as vigilantes and perpetrate state-sponsored election security violations.

Together with the EC, political parties have protected polling agents, presiding and returning officers, who have never been held accountable for their sworn duties. This is because these agents are engaged on a temporary basis by the EC but are mainly die-hard NPP-NDC members who attempt to exploit this to influence polling stations and collation centers' votes. A thorough inquiry should place a greater emphasis on the actions of the parties' agents. In instance, during the 2020 elections, the alarmist on a Techiman South radio station who summoned NDC party faithful to the collation center should be investigated.

The assassinations of individuals by security forces in a number of election constituencies should not be overlooked. There are different reports regarding the number of persons killed during the 2020 elections. However, Supt. Ayisi Mensah, who represented then-IGP James Oppong Boanuh, stated during an EC-led electoral reform conference attended by political parties and stakeholders that the known death toll is six (6). However, the number eight (8) is ingrained in people's minds, despite the fact that it is occasionally exaggerated to ten (10).

Since the 2020 elections, the Ghana Police Service has never held a press conference to educate Ghanaians on the myriad security lapses and fatalities reported across the country. Can the EC or the security forces be held liable for election security lapses? The Police Services' silence creates a strong sense of unease or worry in the run-up to the 2024 elections. The sooner your humble, excellent office resolves these issues, the better for us as a nation. As Martin Luther King put it, "there is nothing more dangerous in the world than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

Dr. Dampare, a rigorous examination of the innovative 2020 election petition reveals that it enforces well-established axioms of civil litigation law but quite disappointing to majority of citizens with little understanding of the conservative nature of the Judiciary. This disappointment has exposed the inadequate CI-99 that guided the Petitioner and the Supreme Court Bench, as well as the Supreme Court Justices' decisions, resulting in a second stratum of judicial distrust alluded to by the NDC.

Citizens are losing trust in the EC, the Security Forces, and the Judiciary, three critical democratic institutions, as a result of the election 2020 petition. It is tantamount to dismantling the democratic dispensation of the Fourth Republic. We believe that following a thorough study conducted by EC and NDC, the police would recognize the flaws in CI-99.

Though the letter my team addressed to Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on April 4th, 2021, is attached, the lack of civility in response demonstrates an obvious weakness in the judiciary and General Legal Council, which is pernicious to democratic administration. According to their training, lawyers lack foresight regarding situations because their minds are very proficient with post-mortem analysis rife with preconceptions and subjectivities. However, any faults affect state security, and your good offices will dismantle my team's results. Without an operational grasp of the system for which the law is intended to improve its efficacy in society, no competent law can be enacted.

We have confidence in your administration to pursue the NDC-EC counter-accusations that reached a zenith last week, not as mere political rhetoric, but as a determinant solution for the citizens' national sense of security in the run-up to the 2024 elections, and that all perpetrators will be dealt with impartially and in accordance with the law. When civilian democratic authority becomes chronic corruption and appears dictatorial and lawless, citizens are compelled to accept absurd, undemocratic military rule as a substitute for security.

We appreciate your anticipated professionalism in assisting us in sanitizing our election irregularities and assisting in strengthening the Electoral Commission as a state institution.

Yours sincerely

Jacob Osei Yeboah

2012-2020 Independent Presidential Candidate.