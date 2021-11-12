Ghanaians express mixed feelings ahead of 2022 budget presentation

Some Ghanaians in the Central Business District of Accra have expressed mixed feelings ahead of the presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by the Minister of Finance.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, will on Wednesday 17th November present the 2022 Budget Statement to Parliament in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution.

However, the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Act 921, requires the Minister of Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta - on behalf of the President - to lay before parliament not less than 15th November of each financial year, estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the government, the annual budget, for the ensuing financial year.

Some Ghanaians who shared their expectations with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the presentation of the budget, largely expressed disappointment at the performance of the government.

Many others sampled were seemingly indifferent about the forthcoming budget as they expressed dissatisfaction about the pace of development in the country, while others expressed satisfaction at the government's development strides particularly in the education and health sectors.

They, however, called on the President to hasten the pace of development at all levels and make provisions in the budget with particular focus on improving economic development.

Mr Amos Sarfo, a trader in phone accessories, expressed worry about the nature of roads in the country as it was affecting the country's economy particularly the agriculture sector.

“Because of the bad nature of roads in farming communities, the production of food crops have been affected and much of the food that is expected to reach the cities for sale get spoiled on the way as a result of the state of the roads” he said.

According to him, with this year touted as the “Year of Roads”, it was his hope that the government would consider, in the budget, the construction and repair of roads in agricultural communities as farmers continued to count their losses due to the lack of motorable roads.

Ms Gifty Oye Nyame, Fashion Designer, told the GNA the youth were interested in running viable businesses, but the challenge was getting the needed capital to start up, and therefore, she called on the Government to create an enabling environment for businesses particularly start-ups and youth development generally.

Ms Nyame further called on the government, through the Ministers of Finance, to increase financial support including loans for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable them thrive.

Mr Nickolas Akomeng said he expected the government to review taxes on fuel downwards, saying “as much as we are willing to pay taxes to enhance development, we are also mindful of how much we pay knowing that the government will deliver on its promise of development.”

“Government must critically look at the rising cost of fuel prices because we are feeling the pinch,” he stressed.

The 2022 Budget Statement will make projections for economic policy, consolidate economic gains achieved thus far and seek approval for public expenditure.

GNA