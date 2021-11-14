ModernGhana logo
Eunice Aba Sackey educates basic school girls on how to keep themselves during menstruation

According to research, young girls in rural and urban communities dread to attend school when menstruating. This situation is often compounded by young boys who ignorantly abuse such girls who mistakenly stain their uniforms.

Even though items of menstrual hygiene are available, cost has often become a prohibitive factor for many, particularly those in rural Ghana and are poor.

Menstruation, though a natural phenomenon, cultural and some belief systems make it the woman and girl’s burden which often time is repudiated by many.

This repudiation is as result of misunderstanding, misinformation and lack of knowledge about menstruation.

It is against this background that a Humaritian Advocate and Chief Executive Officer of Nice Shades Collection, Eunice Aba Sackey together with a team of volunteers on Thursday 11th November, 2021, embarked on a project to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene and the effect of teenage pregnancy amongst some schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis and the Central Region at large.

As part of her activities she donated sanitary pads, washing materials, among others to underprivileged girls in some schools in the Cape Coast Metropolitan area. Apart from the sanitary pads, she donated water, drinks, hand washing soaps, tissues and some learning materials.

The beneficiary schools which benefited from her philanthropic activities are Abura St. Lawrence Catholic Basic School A and B and Ankaful MA Basic School targeted at the students from class 6 to JHS 3.

Speaking to the students, Eunice Aba Sackey with some Medical Officers present spoke to the pupils and students on how to maintain good hygienic practices during menstruation. She also advised them to stay away from sex to avoid teenage pregnancy.

The students expressed their gratitude to Madam Aba Sackey and her team for boosting their confidence.

