First class graduate crushed to death at Tumu

Two brothers met their untimely death on Monday, November 08 when they had head-on collision with a market truck after they were returning from a maize farm.

ASP Victor Akakpo, Sissala West District Police Commander who disclosed this to GNA said one of the deceased recently graduated from the Tumu College of Education with a first class honours.

They were identified as Muhammed Abdul Salam, 41, and Mahamudu Wisiwia, 25, a younger brother of the rider and a first class graduate.

According to the Police, at about 18:10 hours GMT, they received a distress call on the accident, which occurred between Bouti and Sorbelle a section on Gwollu-Tumu road involving a Kia Rhino and a motorbike”.

ASP Akakpo said the Police rushed to the scene and met the deceased Muhammed Abdul Salam aged 41 the rider and Mahamudu Wisiwia, 25 together with a TVS unregistered motorcycle lying under a KIA Rhino truck with the registration Number- GR 3930-13, which was loaded with passengers and returning from the Gwollu market and heading towards Tumu.

The victims were quickly rushed to the Gwollu District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Yawson Etornam, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

The accident scene drew scores of people from nearby communities who in their anger attempted to burn the market truck but the swift intervention of the Police and opinion leaders, calmed tempers.

The bodies have since been released to Suleiman Amidu, the former Member of Parliament for Sissala West who is also the head of the deceased family for burial.

Both the accident vehicle and the motorbike are currently impounded at the Tumu Police station for further investigation, while the suspect driver, Abdul Karim aged 45, has been detained to assist in investigations.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to GNA in Tumu said the deceased were on their motorbike from their farm in Banu heading towards Lipilime near Gwollu while the KIA Rhino was also loaded with passengers and goods from Gwollu market towards Tumu direction.

On reaching a section of the road between Sorbelle and Bouti, both in the Sissala West District, the driver veered off his lane and the riders lost control of the motorbike, which resulted in the fatality.

Both deceased who were from one father and different mothers, have since been buried in their hometown of Lipillme according to the Islamic traditions.

GNA