ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

First class graduate crushed to death at Tumu

News / Social News First class graduate crushed to death at Tumu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Two brothers met their untimely death on Monday, November 08 when they had head-on collision with a market truck after they were returning from a maize farm.

ASP Victor Akakpo, Sissala West District Police Commander who disclosed this to GNA said one of the deceased recently graduated from the Tumu College of Education with a first class honours.

They were identified as Muhammed Abdul Salam, 41, and Mahamudu Wisiwia, 25, a younger brother of the rider and a first class graduate.

According to the Police, at about 18:10 hours GMT, they received a distress call on the accident, which occurred between Bouti and Sorbelle a section on Gwollu-Tumu road involving a Kia Rhino and a motorbike”.

ASP Akakpo said the Police rushed to the scene and met the deceased Muhammed Abdul Salam aged 41 the rider and Mahamudu Wisiwia, 25 together with a TVS unregistered motorcycle lying under a KIA Rhino truck with the registration Number- GR 3930-13, which was loaded with passengers and returning from the Gwollu market and heading towards Tumu.

The victims were quickly rushed to the Gwollu District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Yawson Etornam, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

The accident scene drew scores of people from nearby communities who in their anger attempted to burn the market truck but the swift intervention of the Police and opinion leaders, calmed tempers.

The bodies have since been released to Suleiman Amidu, the former Member of Parliament for Sissala West who is also the head of the deceased family for burial.

Both the accident vehicle and the motorbike are currently impounded at the Tumu Police station for further investigation, while the suspect driver, Abdul Karim aged 45, has been detained to assist in investigations.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to GNA in Tumu said the deceased were on their motorbike from their farm in Banu heading towards Lipilime near Gwollu while the KIA Rhino was also loaded with passengers and goods from Gwollu market towards Tumu direction.

On reaching a section of the road between Sorbelle and Bouti, both in the Sissala West District, the driver veered off his lane and the riders lost control of the motorbike, which resulted in the fatality.

Both deceased who were from one father and different mothers, have since been buried in their hometown of Lipillme according to the Islamic traditions.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghanaians express mixed feelings ahead of 2022 budget presentation
12.11.2021 | Social News
Road crashes kill 2,380 people in 10 months this year — MTTD
12.11.2021 | Social News
Beware of recruitment scam — Ghana Immigration Service
12.11.2021 | Social News
Fallen standard of training cause of indiscipline in military – Veterans
12.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s meddling in law students’ admission saga baseless – John Ndebugre
12.11.2021 | Social News
High Court to rule on Lighthouse Chapel Statement of Defense on November 25
12.11.2021 | Social News
Korle Klottey Municipal to give tags to hawkers
12.11.2021 | Social News
20 KNUST agric students to receive scholarship from Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah
11.11.2021 | Social News
Police administration engage creative arts industry players to discuss issues affecting industry
11.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line