Let's feel your presence – Owusu-Bio to Boundary Commission

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, has challenged the Ghana Boundary Commission to make their relevance apparent in the media space.

According to the Minister, despite the crucial role the commission plays in the protection of Ghana’s boundaries, it’s presence and importance is unknown to a significant number of the populace due to inactivity in the media space.

He has, therefore, urged the commission to work in ways that will enable Ghanaians appreciate their role in the development of the country.

“We want you to work very hard so that Ghanaians will realise and see the benefits of the country having a boundary commission.

“Those of you who are young have also been presented with a huge opportunity to start freshly with a new commission. In some years to come, one of you may even end up being the national coordinator. Don’t let this opportunity pass,” he told the commission.

The Minister made the remark when the commission paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Mr Owusu-Bio commended the military arm of the commission for their discipline and encouraged them to keep the good work.

He further assured the commission of the support of the substantive minister Samuel Abu Jinapor with a firm promise that the government will make resources available for the commission to discharge its duties.

The National Coordinator for Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia used the opportunity to appeal for more from the government.

He called for expedited actions on the new act, affirming that the new act will enable the commission execute its mandate effectively.

He stated that a benefit of the new act is the granting of powers to the commission to settle internal border disputes.

---Classfmonline.com