East Gonja: Akufo-Addo replaces twice rejected nominee with Richard Broni as new MCE

After two unsuccessful attempts to confirm Hon. Mohammed Tamimu to serve his second term as MCE for East Gonja, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has nominated Mr. Richard Broni as the new Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja in the Savannah Region.

He did this in accordance with Article 243, (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section (20) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936 (as amended),

In a letter signed by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe and copied to the Chief of Staff at the office of the president and the Savannah Regional Minister, urged the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (SRCC) to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive.

The new nominee, Mr. Richard Broni, is expected to poll 2/3 of total valid ballots cast by members of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly to be approved as the MCE for the area.

Profile

Mr. Richard Broni who hails from Kalande in the East Gonja Municipality was born on November 11, 1981.

He had his Basic Education at Presby primary school at Kalande in the year 1990 and completed Kalande Presby JHS in the year 1997 where he obtained his Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He completed Salaga Senior High School in the year 2000 and proceeded to Tamale College of Education where he gained his Teacher Cert 'A' in 2005.

The nominee went back to the same college for his Diploma Top-Up Programme in Basic Education and later furthered to the University of Education for his Post Diploma in Basic Education where he graduated successfully.

Upon completion of college, Mr Richard Broni taught at St. Anthony primary school and was later transferred to JHS where he taught for twelve (12) years.

He was made the Headteacher for Salaga Presby primary until he joined a non-governmental organization, FHI, 360, on the USAID Ghana Partnership for Education, learning project in 2017 as the Regional Training and Coaching Coordinator for Northern Region.

He was later promoted as the Zonal Training and Coaching Coordinator for the Northern sector in 2019.

He currently holds an Executive MBA in Human Resource from the University of Cape Coast.