20 KNUST agric students to receive scholarship from Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah, Group Managing Director of Enepa Ventures and AMG Fertilizers, the leading locally-owned fertilizer manufacturing and distribution company in Ghana, has made a commitment to, grant scholarships to 20 students from the School of Public Health and the Faculty of Agriculture, KNUST for 2022 academic year.

The beneficiaries of the annual “Ernest Akwasi Appiah Scholarship Scheme” will be selected based on a set of criteria, to be put in place, to identify outstanding but underprivileged students from KNUST, of which Mr. Appiah is an alumnus.

According to him, beyond making profit, it forms part of his commitment to contribute his quota, in investing in people, through education. This he believes will enable, sustain and establish the future of the country.

He said, the scholarship scheme also aligns with his desire to see, every young and bright person in school. "Financial challenges should not be a limiting factor preventing bright students from school," he added.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor and Deans of the school of Public Health and Faculty of Agriculture have expressed their utmost delight, for the annual scholarship, instituted by Mr Ernest Akwasi Appiah.

They expressed their readiness to work closely with him to further develop the criteria for the selection of beneficiaries.

Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah has been at the forefront of supporting individuals and people to grow. He has over the years, supported over thousand (1000) individuals in various communities to realize their dreams of going to school and establishing a business.

He has also built classroom blocks in over ten (10) different communities, which has benefitted over twenty thousand students.

Mr. Appiah is a silent contributor of growth— a trait that greatly influences his work in the agricultural sector, spanning over twenty-five years.

