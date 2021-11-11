Police administration engage creative arts industry players to discuss issues affecting industry

The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, held a meeting with creative arts industry players to discuss various issues affecting the industry including matters of security.

The meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Accra was attended by over 130 players of the creative arts industry.

Confirmed by the Police, the players came from various sectors of the industry including musicians, actors, producers, bloggers, poets, comedians and dancers as well as representatives of the various associations and recognized groups within the industry.

The meeting was called by the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to provide a platform for the creatives to openly discuss security issues affecting their industry.

“Discussions focused on matters such as; piracy of creative works, provision of event security, access to police uniforms and premises for productions, a dedicated Police Unit to facilitate activities of industry players and the unprofessional conduct exhibited by some police officers,” part of a police statement issued after the meeting has said.

Amongst recommendations made, there was the plea for the enforcement of copyright laws, defamatory publications on social media and the need for an enhanced partnership between the Police and the Creative Arts Industry for public education on law enforcement.

At the end of the meeting, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare assured the all concerns raised had been taken in good faith and it would inform the formulation of strategies aimed at providing a conducive environment for all Ghanaians.