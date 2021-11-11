ModernGhana logo
N/R: The plight of a physically challenged 24-year-old mobile phone repairer in Zhang

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
Abdul Kudus Adam, a 24-year-old physically challenged young man has defied all odds in society to use his 'God' gifted skills to cater for himself and the needs of his siblings.

Abdul Kudus, a resident of Zhang, one of the poorest farming communities in the Nanton District of the Northern Region was born without any deformity, but all of a sudden became paralyzed at his tender age.

Strangely, his left ear got swollen at that same period. Like others living with disabilities in the street of Tamale and in the nation's capital have chosen for themselves, the condition of Abdul Kudus had not led him into begging on the street nor shy away from the public.

Abdul Kudus ventured into the mobile phone repairing business and other gadgets after completing Senior High School.

Because of lack of support to setup a shop at a vantage place in the District for himself, Abdul Kudus currently operate in the room at the family house.

In an interview with this reporter, Abdul Kudus Adam said working in the room does not attract customers which affect his daily income.

"I am doing a phone repairing for a living, I am not doing anything apart from this work, my problem is that customers don't see me because I am in the room, so I need support to setup a shop outside," he stated.

He was optimistic about getting more customers when he is assisted, because of the several services he provides.

Abdul Kudus said his parents are poor farmers who are unable to meet his needs, and however appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations, individuals and government to come to his assistance.

He further showed interest to continue his education if favoured by a good samaritan.

His elder Uncle, Osman Abubakari said family members have been managing Abdul Kudus situation, but due to financial challenges they stopped.

"We wish he can get support to establish a shop, he wants to continue his education as well, we don't have money to provide him all that, so we are begging for assistance for Abdul Kudus, he is very good in the phone repairing business, he is the one saving savior residents here when their phones spoil, but because he operates in the room customers pays him Gh¢2.00, Ghc1 for work done," he stated.

He further appealed for working tools for Abdul Kudus and a tricycle which he will use to move to Tamale to purchase stuffs for the work, adding that he is the only mobile phone repairer in the Zhang community.

His grandmother, Mma Adamu expressed worry over Abdul Kudus continuous stay in the room, stating that the situation is hampering his growth.

"At least, when he is out there working, he can enough get money to feed himself, and as well gives us something small to manage," she added.

For support and further information contact Abdul Kudus on 0552587281.

