ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Encourage your husband to marry more wives to make your work simple, it's the key to a happy home – Pastor advises women

News / Social News Encourage your husband to marry more wives to make your work simple, it's the key to a happy home – Pastor advises women
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian Pastor/ Spiritualist, Apostle Adjei Boafuor also known as Susum Kese3 has advised married women to support and encourage their husbands to marry as many as they want to.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “There is nothing wrong in marrying more than one. As a matter of fact, every good woman will encourage her husband to go in for a second wife. It is good, you live long and you will enjoy your marriage when you do this”.

Citing an example he mentioned that in the days of our fathers when a man decides to marry again he discusses with his first wife and she is to help him find a second wife but it is not like that today.

“If only all women will agree to do this, they will help themselves out in so many way because being a wife is not easy and it comes with so much responsibility and getting a helping hand will really be of help to both the husband and the wife,” he said.

He advised that people should change their mindset and the point from which they see issues and also look out for the positives rather than the negatives in order to understand such issues.

“There is nothing wrong with a man marrying more than one. Women should open themselves up and stop thinking negative. One of the keys to a happy home is allowing your husband marry a second wife. A lot of women are looking old at a very young age because they cannot stand the pressure that comes with marriage but agreeing for your husband to go in for a second wife will reduce the stress,” he said.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Lack of accountability causes dissatisfaction – Benjamin Nsiah
11.11.2021 | Social News
We find AG’s directive to GLC to admit us questionable — 499 Aggrieved law students
11.11.2021 | Social News
Eugene Arhin commissions ultra-modern library and ICT Center at Awutu Beraku
11.11.2021 | Social News
Most businesses are in the morgue over 'killer' taxes – GUTA
11.11.2021 | Social News
Sack Roads Minister over ‘demonstrations don’t build roads’ comment – PNC's Awingobet to Akufo-Addo
11.11.2021 | Social News
GPRTU boss blames increasing accidents on single-lane roads
11.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: No bridge, no vote — Abuakwa-Dadease residents
11.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal waves victims get relief items from NADMO
11.11.2021 | Social News
Two brothers returning from maize farm crushed to death in Tumu
11.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line