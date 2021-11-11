"Social studies remains part of the curriculum in our schools" — Dep Pro of MoE reacts to NCCE boss

LISTEN

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah has debunked claims that social studies have been removed from the educational curriculum.

In a radio interview with Agya Wusu, host of the morning show of Radio Link in Techiman, Mr. Opoku Mensah explained that the new curriculum has rather been expanded to include pupils from KG to BS6 with rich content that seek to develop the social well-being of the learners.

He further added that at the basic level the subject name has been changed to 'Our World and Our People' to reflect the content of the syllabus.

The deputy PRO noted that learning about the different religions, social and cultural beliefs, castes and creed, ethnicity, values, languages, festivals, food and clothing, types of families, makes pupils/students aware that the society they live in, is multicultural thus there is interdependence and inter-relatedness between different people, families, cultures, and religions.

“Social studies is an essential part of early childhood development since children’s formative experiences shape their attitudes as citizens of their classroom, their schools, and of the larger community”, he said.

Mr. Opoku Mensah reaction is a direct response to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, who at the just ended Social Studies National Conference at the University of Education, Winneba described the attempt to scrap the study of Social studies in schools as a move that will spell doom for the country.

Mr. Opoku Mensah called on NCCE to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to help disseminate the rich content of the subject to citizens.