Eugene Arhin commissions ultra-modern library and ICT Center at Awutu Beraku

Eugene Arhin Foundation has constructed an ultra-modern library and ICT Center at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu-Senya West District of the Central Region with a call on students to take advantage of the facility to build their knowledge.

The facility which is the first of its kind would enable students in the various basic schools in Awutu Beraku and its surrounding communities broaden their knowledge in ICT.

The facility becomes the 107 Library and ICT Centers in the country to be managed by Ghana Library Authority.

Commissioning the centre on Wednesday, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan encouraged the students to take advantage of the centre to acquire more knowledge in ICT.

She also urged them to use the facility to fight the poverty levels in their localities.

"Education remains the best tool to leverage on in our quest to alleviate poverty among the people and that every investment in education must be well applauded by all and sundry.

"This Library and ICT Center will serve the academic needs of school pupils and also aid E-learning.

'That is why I applaud the Leadership of the Eugene Arhin Foundation led by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, Office of the President for this kind gesture," she stated.

The Regional Minister noted that the ICT had come at the appropriate time as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia continue to spearhead the digitisation drive in the country.

She encourages that school pupils and other students in Awutu Beraku and its surrounding communities to make judicious use of the facility.

Mr. Eugene Arhin praised Nananom in Awutu and Senya Traditional Areas for their unflinching support in construction of the Library and ICT Centers for the district.

He hinted that similar Library and ICT Centers would soon be built in Awutu Bawjiase and Senya communities.

"The dream has finally come to past. In February this year, I met the Awutu Traditional Council and asked for a land to construct a library, which had been strongly on my heart for long.

"The Traditional Council gave me the land and on 21st April, we did the sod cutting. Several people said it was a political talk. But today we have come to witness the reality.

"The President said, " Four More To Do More". I want to say we are going to do more for Awutu Senya West. There will be two more to be constructed at Senya and Bawjiase. I entered University before stepping foot in a library. Some of us didn't get the opportunity when we were growing up.

"I have done this for you. It will therefore hurt some of us if you don't make good use of it. Once you make yourself a better person and you will exceed where some of us have gotten to. Finally, everyone should pray for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana so that all the visions he has for Ghana would be fully accomplished," Mr. Eugene Arhin stated.

The Awutu-Senya West District Chief Executive, Hon. Joseph Aidoo expressed his gratitude for the establishment of the Eugene Arhin Foundation Library and ICT Center noting that it was going to assist teachers in the area to improve their teaching in ICT related subjects.

Hon. Aidoo assured that the Assembly would work hand in hand with authorities of the library to serve the people in the community.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Harford Siaw disclosed that the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo has increased library facilities in the country from 61 to 106 since it came to power in 2017 describing it as unprecedented.

He assured that the Awutu Beraku Library and ICT Center would be well managed to serve its purpose.

Present at the ceremony were the Omanhene of the Awutu Traditional Area, Abokuadi Whettey Agyeman-Larbi II, Central Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Robert Kutin Jnr and the CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib among others.