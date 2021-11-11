ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police chase suspected arsonist in Sawmill fire at Asene

News / Crime & Punishment Police chase suspected arsonist in Sawmill fire at Asene
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Akim Oda Divisional Command in the Eastern Region is searching for a man only identified as Koyo, who is suspected to have caused the fire which gutted the Diamond Nest Sawmill at Asene in the Asene Manso Akroso District.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Richmond Dankwa, had a confrontation with Koyo over the ownership of the land on which the sawmill is being operated about a week ago before the sawmill was razed by fire on Wednesday dawn.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the police in the Eastern Region, says his men will get to the bottom of the case.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Takoradi ‘fake' kidnap, pregnancy: Court sets case management for December 14
11.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police grabs ‘cocaine’ dealer at Twifo Praso
11.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Accra: Five alleged baby thieves granted GHS750,000 bail
11.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suspected drug peddler arrested, 14 others escape
11.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
48-year-old man arrested for having sex with his15-year-old daughter
11.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver faces court for sexually molesting and impregnating minor
10.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court jails ricksaw rider 30days for cursing MTTD officers
10.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed 7 years for raping 14-year-old girl
10.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police officer accused of defiling 13-year-old girl at Akatsi interdicted
10.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line