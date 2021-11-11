Sack Roads Minister over ‘demonstrations don’t build roads’ comment – PNC's Awingobet to Akufo-Addo

Former People’s National Convention (PNC) flagbearer candidate, Sampson Asaki Awingobet, has lashed out at the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta over comments ridiculing citizens who embark on demonstrations for good roads.

According to him, the minister statement is below the belt and disrespect to the citizenry.

The Minister called the bluff of such protesters arguing demonstrations do not fix or build roads. According to the minister, he is appalled by educated people who embark on such exercises.

“It is unreasonable for anybody to say that all roads everywhere should be fixed simultaneously. So these demonstrations should stop. Sometimes you get people who are supposed to know better, well-educated people who should advise their colleagues joining demonstrations. Demonstrations don’t build roads,” he told the media when inspecting the 31.7km Kwafokrom to Apedwa road in the Eastern Region which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi dualization project.”

Reacting to the Minister’s statement in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the visibly angry politician stated, “It is cheap talk for the Minister to say roads cannot be constructed simultaneously and I strongly believe Ghanaians need to take exception to that. Our roads are bad and we go to the workshop all the time. As a Roads Minister, an interaction with the media is the right opportunity for you to appeal to the conscience of Ghanaians and let them understand that the government is trying to fix the country’s roads.

His statement was rather unfortunate and is not expected from a Minister of his caliber. If I were the President of Ghana, he would’ve vacated his post. I believe the President must see to it that he relinquishes his position because his statement made no sense.”

With countless live being lost to poor roads in the country, Sampson Asaki Awingobet asked, “why shouldn’t we demonstrate for good roads? He should be fired over such loose talk. Ghanaians are mad and you have the audacity to say such things when you’re being paid by the tax payer. This is disgusting,” he reiterated.

