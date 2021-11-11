ModernGhana logo
GPRTU boss blames increasing accidents on single-lane roads

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The National Chairman of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) Nana Nimako Bresiama has urged government to construct more dual carriageways as he blamed the increase in road fatalities on single-lane roads across the country.

The GPRTU boss said single-lane roads has been identified as one major cause of more carnages on our roads.

According to the union, failure on the part of the country to dualize major international and regional routes in the country would continue to lead to more crashes and deaths.

Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC FM's social program dubbed "Nyansapo" on Thursday, November 11, 2021 Nana Nimako Bresiama stated, “it is the preserve of the government to construct quality roads and enforce standards as single-lane roads have been identified as the most single cause of the many crashes the country."

He told the host of the program, Captain Koda that, "the single-lane inter-regional and international roads which had been used as national standard is an indictment on the leadership in the country."

According to him, the constant head-on collision on major roads in Ghana is a national disaster that needs immediate attention by constructing dual carriageways across the country to reduce the trend.

Research findings by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate MTTD of the Ghana Police Service indicate that Ghana recorded 2320 casualties and about 12,000 injuries between January and October 2021

Nana Nimako expressed worry over the figures presented by the MTTD and urged Transport unions to collaborate with stakeholders in the industry to help curb road crashes in Ghana.

Nana Nimako however called on the public to make the dualization of the country’s major roads an important theme of development engagements.

