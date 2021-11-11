Some child beggars on streets picking intelligence for criminals — Security Analyst reveals

A security Analyst Osabutey Abass has said most of the alien beggars in the country are on the streets to pick intelligence for criminals.

According to him, these supposed beggars gather vital information for the criminals to attack people and shops in the country.

The Executive Director for Platform for Peace and Security Africa said this in an interview with Captain Koda on Kumasi-based OTEC FM's social program "Nyansapo", on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The security expert said the invasion of foreign beggars on the streets of Kumasi which is not a border town calls for a critical look at Ghana's immigration laws.

He noted that for hundreds of aliens to beg on streets without proper documentation as prescribed by the country's constitution is a big threat to national security.

Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region particularly Kumasi said they are in a state of fear following an invasion of some alien beggars in the city.

They also expressed worry over how the authorities in the Garden City of West Africa look unconcerned over the situation.

The beggars, in their hundreds, are believed to have been migrated from Mali, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Chad and Niger.

These strangers are mostly found at the Central Business District (CBD) in areas like Adum, Bantama, Tech Junction, Dr Mensah and around the Kumasi Kejetia Market.