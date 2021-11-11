A/R: No bridge, no vote — Abuakwa-Dadease residents

Residents of Abuakwa-Dadease in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region have vowed to boycott the 2024 polls if their bridge which has been broken for about six years is not fixed by then.

Some have even threatened to chase out politicians who come to their area to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to them, day to day activities have come to a standstill and they have been cut off from other communities since vehicles are no longer able to cross the bridge, thereby making life unbearable for them.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Dadease Hon. Kofi Opoku expressed disappointment in government for neglecting them to their fate.

He stated, "for the people here, there are a number of challenges that we are confronting us; security, poor road network and to them, the most pressing one is a broken bridge that used to connect Abuakwa-Dadease to Asenemaso to Manhyia and other areas which remains unattended to, for more than six years now."

According to the Assemblyman, this situation has worsened their plight. "As a result of the broken bridge, for the past six years, vehicles are unable to use the road to other adjoining communities, which compels them to travel long distances and spend more on transportation."

He added that vehicles rarely ply the area and they are left with no or limited options during emergencies which put them under unbearable circumstances.

According to Hon. Kofi Opoku, he has reported the matter to relevant authorities for remedy but no action has been taken. He added that "the bridge has been abandoned for many years by government and when there is a little rainfall, it brings their lives in danger especially the school children in the area."

Some of the residents who spoke to this reporter also expressed their disappointment in politicians especially the Member of Parliament for area, who they say have failed after several promises.

“We are humbly appealing to government to address our challenges. If they don’t fix them, they shouldn’t step foot here to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections,” a resident stated.

Another resident noted that “If they don’t fix our bridge, we shall not vote again. Residents of Quarry and Truba will all not vote.”