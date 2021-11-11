ModernGhana logo
Tidal waves victims get relief items from NADMO

Government has provided some relief items to victims of tidal wave havoc and flooding in the three coastal districts of the Volta Region.

The food and non-food items, which included bags of rice, boxes of cooking oil, mosquito coils and nets, plastic buckets, bowls and cups and mattresses were meant for only victims at designated holding centres.

Mr Seji Saji Amedonu, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during the presentation said, the items were to make life a bit comfortable for those who were currently homeless and lodging at places offered by the various Assemblies.

He explained that the disaster management body would return later with enough items for every displaced person, stressing that what was currently available could only take care of the homeless who could not find friends and family to stay with.

Mr Amedonu said because there were many people from many households across the three districts of Anloga, Keta and Ketu South, assessment of the situation was still ongoing as well as mobilisation of resources in order to reach everyone with the needed support.

He however, appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the people saying, government alone could not make the desired impact.

The donation on Tuesday had the various Municipal Chief Executives and Assembly members of the areas around to supervise the process.

Tuesday's donation attracted mixed feelings from the affected residents at Kedzikope when the Ghana News Agency spoke to the people who could not receive any support.

They were unhappy about the mode of distribution saying, there should have been some considerations for them and not just those at holding centres.

A beneficiary, Ms Sawo Mokpi said, "I'm grateful to the government for these items and I pray they're able to mobilise more resources to extend more support to us because as it is, these food items won't take us far."

GNA

