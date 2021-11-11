Fuel spills on lorry tyres reduces strength — DVLA

Mr Samuel Kwasi Ankude, Acting Hohoe District Manager of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has said the continuous spillage of fuel on lorry tyres reduces utility and could lead to accidents.

He noted that most vehicles which had their fuel tanks openings directly above the lorry tyre were likely to have the fuel dripping on the tyres especially when they over fuel the tanks.

Mr Ankude in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that vehicles which had their fuel tanks openings between the tyres were likely to experience the same because the back tyre would pass over the fuel which dripped from the tank on the floor.

He said the phenomena where drivers tried to overfill their tanks by using wooden or metallic wedges as well as shaking their cars to make sure tanks were filled to the brim was not advisable and called on drivers to put a stop to it.

Mr Ankude noted that environmental factor, human factor and condition of vehicle or nature of road were three important factors that when followed to the later would bring safety always.

The environmental factors, he said included the weather such as foggy, rainy and sunny weathers road users experienced, while the human factor could be the state of the driver; drunk or tired, indiscipline and the condition of vehicle or road could be the construction of roads, asphalted or graded.

He said drivers needed to heed to road regulations and rules, observe them anytime, anywhere to prevent accidents, adding that a good road and a weather without a disciplined driver would not enhance safety.

Mr Ankude noted that vulcanisers and mechanics also had roles to play by informing drivers of vehicles they worked on if they detected any faults such as a bulge on tyres which indicated an internal damage on tyres.

He noted that a good road with a disciplined driver who does not exercise caution during bad weather could also not enhance safety, adding that drivers needed to reduce their speed on asphalted roads, while it rained as well as under very hot weather.

Mr Ankude said some roads do not have all the technical features a 'good' road would have, hence could also result in accidents, adding that roads could be carved in if not properly constructed.

He noted that the Authority carried out education for road users, riders and various transport unions in the areas under his outfit, and in most cases using the local language.

Mr Ankude recommended that the government as a matter of urgency introduce a mandatory “safety” subject from basic to tertiary levels to educate students to enable them develop a safety conscious attitude.

He said enforcement of laws must be encouraged as well as intensified education on safety for road users, drivers and riders.

A driver, Richard Boakye, told GNA that he never fuelled his car using wedges because it damaged cars.

GNA