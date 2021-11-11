Akufo-Addo to take 7-day ‘much-deserved’ leave from November 13 – Eugene Arhin

President, Nana Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November November 13, take a 7-day leave.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead until he resumes official duties on November 20, 2021, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who announced this during an engagement with the press at the Jubilee House on Thursday, said the President will within the leave period travel to France to preside over the panel for a debate in the French parliament.

“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, 13th November to Saturday 20th November take a much-deserved, long-overdue 7-day leave of absence, during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on the 19th of November.

He is expected to come back to Ghana on Saturday, November 20, 2021. In his absence, the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu will act in his stead,” Eugene Arhin said.

The last time President Akufo-Addo took an official leave was in June 2019.

In May 2018, he took his first annual leave since assuming office in January 2017 and spent a week-long vacation in the United Kingdom.

—citinewsroom