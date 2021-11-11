COVID-19: Active cases fall to 1,274; death toll rise to 1,203

As of November 5, 19 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
It brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.
Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.
Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.
A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 70,550
Ashanti Region - 20,716
Western Region - 7,531
Eastern Region - 6,592
Volta Region - 5,350
Central Region - 4,854
Bono East Region - 2,552
Bono Region - 2,119
Northern Region - 1,758
Upper East Region - 1,483
Ahafo Region - 1,058
Western North Region - 1,006
Oti Region - 848
Upper West Region - 739
North East Region - 283
Savannah Region - 262
