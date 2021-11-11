COVID-19: Active cases fall to 1,274; death toll rise to 1,203

LISTEN

As of November 5, 19 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

It brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.

Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.

Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.

A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 70,550

Ashanti Region - 20,716

Western Region - 7,531

Eastern Region - 6,592

Volta Region - 5,350

Central Region - 4,854

Bono East Region - 2,552

Bono Region - 2,119

Northern Region - 1,758

Upper East Region - 1,483

Ahafo Region - 1,058

Western North Region - 1,006

Oti Region - 848

Upper West Region - 739

North East Region - 283

Savannah Region - 262

—classfmonline.com