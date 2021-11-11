Akufo-Addo fly to France for UNESCO 75th anniversary ceremony

Jubilee House has announced on Thursday November 11 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, this afternoon, lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend, at the invitation of UNESCO's Director General, Audrey Azoulay, the 75th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The event is being held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said at a press conference on Thursday that “The United Nations Charter, which came into effect on 16th November 1945, provided for the creation of a specialized agency in the fields of education and culture, and the President will, on Friday, 12th November, deliver a statement, at the height of the commemoration, on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years.

“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, 13th November, to Saturday, 20th November, take a much-deserved, long overdue seven-day leave of absence, during which he has accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French Parliament on “The Trial of Progress”, on Friday, 19th November.

“The President is expected back in Ghana on Saturday, 20th November, and, whilst away, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.”

