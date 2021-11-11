ModernGhana logo
Police grabs ‘cocaine’ dealer at Twifo Praso

The Police in Twifo Praso in the Central Region have arrested an 18-year-old man for being part of fifteen others trading in whitish substances suspected to be cocaine at Bankyease.

The suspect, Felix Kumi Gyesi, was arrested while he attempted to escape with his colleagues, around 9pm on Monday, November 8.

DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer said 15 of the suspects managed to escape arrest when the police stormed the area where they had gathered to trade in the narcotic drug.

She said ten wrappers of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine , 16 boxes of Rothmans cigarettes, 12 boxes of matches, five pockets of paper wrappers , a touch light, eight mobile phones, a Ghana card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dadzie and a cash sum of GH¢12.50 were found at the scene.

“The ghetto where they were using to peddle the drugs was later set ablaze by the police to prevent suspects from returning to the area to continue with their trade,” she said.

DSP Oppong said suspect Felix Gyesi Kumi has been detained by the police pending investigations.

—DGN online

