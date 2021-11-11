Mahama calls for national unity with common development agenda

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to pursue national unity with a common purpose in building a nation that benefits all citizens.

He said this unity and common purpose were needed if Ghanaians wanted to build a sustainable national economy underpinned by social justice.

Mr Mahama, who was the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General Election, said this at a public lecture in Accra, dubbed “#ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy”, to climax his nationwide “Thank You Tour”.

Recounting his school days at Achimota, in Tamale, the University of Ghana and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Mr Mahama said: “Along this journey I have learnt some rich lessons from the school of life, the theatre of rich potent and abundant dreams.

"We were created in the image and likeness of God and given power to overcome adversity and defeat, particularly, when we work in unity and with a common purpose.

“As social democrats, the NDC believes and has always subscribed to a compassionate political philosophy that seeks to create opportunities for all to develop to their fullness potential and not just a few people.”

He added that the framers of the 1992 Constitution and national laws espoused these principles and directed successive governments to bolster social justice through equitable, prudent and sustainable allocation of national resources with the future generation in mind.

“Our governments must, therefore, lead the way in guaranteeing social justice. As citizens we must not give up when our governments shirk this responsibility.

"We must in our own small ways keep hope alive by offering support to encourage each other.

“When a Ghanaian is in need, we must support him or her to rise up and walk; this promotes and sustains our common humanity."

The needy must be supported regardless of their ethnicity, partisanship, religious affiliation, background or gender, he stated.

“The 'I am because you are' spirit is not alien to the Ghanaian. We live and experience life as a community and not as individuals.”

Ghanaians, he noted, had become even more aware of their interconnectedness as a people with a common hope of prosperity, safety and liberty for themselves, and their future generations.

“This fundamental lesson was evident in the contrasting lives I lived in Achimota, in Accra, in Tamale and Damango,” the former President stated.

“As a Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi, as Vice President and as President this guiding principle has always influenced my decision making.”

He thanked God, Ghanaians and the rank and file of the NDC for their support for him in his political career over the years.

“Let me at this point thank you for joining me this evening as I give thanks to the Almighty God and to you, all Ghanaians and the rank and file of the NDC for your prayers, your support, your encouragement and perpetual guidance in my political career.”

GNA