11.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

Accra: Five alleged baby thieves granted GHS750,000 bail

Five persons, including a retired midwife, allegedly involved in the stealing and sale of babies at Atuabo and Half Assini in the Western region, have been granted a bail in the sum of GHS750,000.

The accused persons are Cynthia Beyeden, a 63-year-old Retired Midwife/ Nurse, Sylvester Quashie Nyamekeh, a mason, Ediemu Bozoma, a 55-year-old trader, Cynthia Quashie, private security and one Quashie now at large.

Beyeden is facing two counts of child stealing while the other charges have been spread.

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah granted them bail after their lawyers led by Lawyer Yaw Danquah and Lawyer George Asamani prayed for their clients to be granted bail.

They were all granted bail in the sums of GHS150, 000 each with two sureties to be justified with title deeds.

They are to report to the police every Monday until the final determination of the case.

—Classfmonline.com

