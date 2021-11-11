ModernGhana logo
11.11.2021 Social News

Fire destroys sawmill at Akyem Asene

A sawmill operator has lost machines and other properties in a fire incident at Akyem Asene in the Eastern Region.

The owner of the firm, Kwaku Owusu, says returning to business would be difficult considering the impact of the fire.

Residents close by noticed the fire at the sawmill site on Wednesday, November 10 and ran to safety as they made calls to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for help.

Personnel from the Fire Service made efforts to douse the fire.

Residents suspect the fire might have come from a near-by rubbish dump though there are others who suggest an insider may be behind the fire.

Owner of the sawmill, Kwaku Owusu, says there have been talks to have him relocate by some persons who claim ownership of the land where he operates.

The Akyem Asene Police and Fire Service personnel have begun investigations into the incident.

—3news.com

