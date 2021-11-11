Admit aggrieved 499 law students — Godfred Dame eats humble pie as he orders GLC

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has asked the General Legal Council to admit the 499 students who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law.

In a letter to the GLC, the Attorney General suggested that the students be admitted in November this year or in May 2022.

According to him, provision can be made for the organization of classes in a way to cater for the entire candidates of the part one course of professional law course.

A copy of the letter saw the Attorney General make three proposals including;“ Grant deferred admission to the 499 candidates with effect from May 22. A special provision can be made for the first year professional law course by candidates already admitted to run from October, 2021 to April, 2022. The 499 candidates may undertake their programme from May 2022 and ending November, 2022. Arrangements would have to be put in place for the two sets of candidates to undertake their pupilage and be called to the bar at a common date in the next two years.”

The Attorney General’s letter, dated November 1, 2021 also said the GLC can alternatively organize a special examination in November for the aggrieved students to justify their admission.

