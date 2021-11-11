48-year-old man arrested for having sex with his15-year-old daughter

Listen to article

A 48-year-old palm wine tapper at Ankaase-Nantan in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region has been arrested by police for allegedly sleeping with his 15-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Kofi Agyeman, was first arrested by chiefs in the community on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and was later handed over to police in the area the same day.

His arrest follows a public hearing at Nantan chief's palace where it immerged that the suspect after having sex with the girl threatened to shoot her should she tell anyone about the incident.

Narrating her ordeal at the hearing monitored by this reporter, the class five pupil disclosed that her father forcefully had sex with her while her mother was out for a funeral.

"I was dressing in a room after taking my bath where my father was resting, I saw him lock the door while I was in the process of wearing my underwear.

"He walked straight to me and requested to have sex with me, which I declined. He however forced himself on me and had sex with me," she stated.

The man who is said to be a linguist in the farming community however denied sleeping with the girl during the hearing at the chief's palace.

Having listened to both parties, the Chief of Nantan, Nana Ofori Atta I referred the matter to police in the area for further investigations to ascertain whether or not the man has indeed had sex with his daughter.

Kofi Agyeman is currently in the custody of the Mamponteng District police Command assisting with investigations.