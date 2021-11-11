ModernGhana logo
Two arrested for posing as Damongo MP and MCE

Two arrested for posing as Damongo MP and MCE
An imposter and his accomplice who parade as the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Hon. Abu Jinapor and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Gonja Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari ostensibly to defraud the unsuspecting public, have been arrested and handed over to the Damongo Police Command.

They are alleged to have defrauded two unsuspecting victims of about Gh¢10,000.

The leader identified as Nana Bundana and his accomplice whose identity is currently unknown have allegedly duped desperate job seekers under the guise of securing them jobs in the security services.

The duo who succeeded in duping two people from Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, were apprehended by one Alhaji Rambo in Damongo around the house of the Savannah Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party at the Yagbon residential area after a hot chase following a tip off.

Reports say the victims after doubting the credibility of the impostors, conducted an investigation which confirmed their doubt and decided to report the nefarious activities of the suspects to some residents including Alhaji Rambo who is a confidant of the Member of Parliament for the area.

The police have since commenced investigations into the matter for possible prosecution.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional Correspondent

