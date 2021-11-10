Millions of Ghanaians unemployed, frustrated due to misguided priorities of gov’t – Mahama

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama

Ghana’s major problems including high unemployment and unbearable hardships are all consequences of the misguided priorities of the Akufo-Addo government, says former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former President made this pronouncement during his #ThankGhana address on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he learned from his tour of all the 16 regions in the country this year that Ghana’s problem is not only legion but hydra-headed.

“The consequences of misguided priorities in economic management has led to unbearable hardship, high unemployment, and the frustration and despair felt by millions of our youth,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

The leading member of the NDC tipped by many to lead the party in the 2024 general election in his address added that in the midst of the current state of the country, the government has taken a posture that gives no indication of its willingness to address the many challenges.

“The tragedy of our current national situation is that we have a government that appears completely unwilling to acknowledge the problems and even begin the process of addressing them.

“We are also confronted with an administration that believes that these problems can be washed away through public relations, sloganeering, divisive rhetoric, populism, and plain political deception,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama lamented.

In a message of hope, Mr. Mahama emphasised that he is optimistic the NDC in the 2024 general election will be victorious with the right strategy to kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from power.

Today’s #ThankGhana address brings down the curtain on John Dramani Mahama’s tour of the Greater Accra Region and the entire country as well.