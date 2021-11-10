ModernGhana logo
10.11.2021 Headlines

NDC will be victorious in the next election with the right strategy – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former Ghana President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism in the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, after lessons learned from the 2020 elections defeat, the NDC now has the chance to strategically plan for victory in the next election.

John Dramani Mahama made these pronouncements on Wednesday night during his #ThankGhana address at the Kempiski Hotel to bring his Thank You tour of the country to an end.

“Despite the disappointment of the loss, I deemed it important to extend my appreciation and gratitude to Ghanaians who found me worthy enough to vote for me in their millions. The over 6.2 million people who according to the officially declared results spent time in long queues over a period of 10 hours to vote for me deserves all the appreciation that I can master.

“Their show of support is a great source of encouragement for me and the great NDC which I led into the elections that we have the trust of Ghanaians and that with the right approach we will be victorious the next time around,” Mr. John Dramani Mahama said.

The 2020 presidential candidate added that he particularly takes motivation from the success of the NDC in last year’s election where it increased its parliamentary seats from 106 to 137.

Mahama in a call to all party followers encouraged togetherness to ensure proper preparation for the 2024 general elections.

