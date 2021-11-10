NDC learned bitter lessons from 2020 elections; we’re willing to engage EC to address shortfalls – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is willing to share lessons learned from the 2020 general elections and ways to help the Electoral Commission address its shortfalls before the 2024 election.

Mr. Mahama lost last year’s election to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of about 500,000 votes.

In what was a close contest, the ex-Ghana President proceeded to the Supreme Court but could not have the results of the EC overturned.

Wrapping up his nationwide Thank You tour in Accra today, Mr. John Mahama says the NDC is making itself available to the EC for any engagement that will make the electoral body better.

“We in the NDC have learned useful if you may bitter lessons from the entire episodes. We are willing to engage the electoral commission in a constructive dialogue with the view of addressing the clear shortfalls of our present electoral system and fashion out one that meets the expectation of all if we are to avoid the unfortunate incident of 2020,” the former president said during a ThankGhana Address at the Kempiski Hotel on Wednesday evening.

He said the NDC has already started the process by proposing a number of reforms to the electoral process and will continue to carry out consultations with various stakeholders.

“We look forward to having an opportunity with the electoral commission to discuss these reforms and their possible implementation,” Mr. Mahama added.

He further charged state institutions to be mindful of their mandate and not allow the powers above to dictate and use them for their gains.