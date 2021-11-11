About 2,900 Ghanaians die annually due to poor air quality — EPA

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Listen to article

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has revealed that some 2,900 lives are lost in Ghana annually due to respiratory and poor air quality related diseases.

Describing it as alarming, he said the Agency has taken it upon itself to clean up the air, ensure air quality and track the causes and drivers of poor air quality.

“It is not about losing 2,900 deaths, we are already losing, I mean 2,900 lives annually, according to that report. So if nothing is done to stop that trend, we will not find ourselves in a better position as a nation,” he said.

Dr. Kokofu was speaking to Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng from the ongoing COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Poor air quality is caused by toxic substances as a result of human activities, even though sometimes it can result from natural phenomena such as volcanic eruptions, dust storms and wildfires.

Dr. Kokofu noted that one very notable area is Abgobgloshie where massive air pollution was caused by the burning of electrical and electronic waste daily.

“We have to up our game as to how we collect and manage electronic and electrical wastes right down from the point source through the facilities that have the capacity and capability to recycle them and dispose of them environmentally," he emphasised.