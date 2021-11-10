Man jailed 7 years for raping 14-year-old girl

Listen to article

The Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old Gabriel Akwasi Ofori to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the prosecutors, Gabriel Akwasi Ofori lured the 14-year-old and had sex with her with the promise of giving her GHS 50.

The crime occurred in August 2021.

Following his failure to honour his promise, the 14-year-old class three pupil then informed her family members of the incident, and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

After appearing before the court, the suspect Gabriel Akwasi Fori pleaded guilty.

The Presiding judge, Gloria Mensah Bonsu, then sentenced him to seven years in prison with hard labour.

—citinews