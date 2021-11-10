Kasoa: Dead baby found in a box around Central Mosque area

A baby has been found dead in a box close to the Central Mosque at Kasoa Walantu, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

The body of the baby was laying in a carton wrapped in a black plastic bag.

Residents believe that the baby was dumped there by the mother.

Narrating the incident, owner of the house behind which the baby was dumped, Nana Kwesi Agyeman said: “This afternoon, between 4-5pm, I stepped out to pee here and saw something there. As a landlord, I got closer and found the box, I tried pushing it but it felt heavy. So I called out to my sister, to come have a look. The neighbours were also called.”

He noted that the baby looked like it must have been laying there for days.

“It looked like it had been dumped for about 3 days. I looked for the owner of the other house, but didn’t find him so, I called father James to go to the radio station and report but first, people [residents] took pictures and videos of the baby.”

A female resident who was at the scene of the incident however revealed that it was the first time such an incident was occurring in the vicinity.

“We’ve never witnessed this here before and what we’re saying is that God will never give the person who did this, another baby. If I had seen the baby earlier, I would have taken him because I already have 4 boys, so I could have raised him, God have mercy on us.”

A male resident also said: “I’m a carpenter, my shop is behind here, I heard people screaming while I was working and saw people rushing to the scene. I rushed to the scene to take a look and found the baby in a box covered in a black plastic bag. This is the first time, I’m witnessing such a thing here, I’m even scared.”

Another female resident stated: “Childbirth is painful so if you can carry a pregnancy for nine months, give birth and do this to the baby, then it’s sad.”