World Bank, EPA and GARDJA move to promote air quality in Ghana

According to the World Bank Ghana Country Environmental Analysis (2020), air pollution is Ghana's top environmental danger, accounting for around 8% of total yearly mortality.

Since air pollution’s diseases are disproportionately borne by infants and the elderly.

Illnesses associated with air pollution-related deaths include; lung cancer, ischemic heart diseases, stroke, acute lower respiratory infection and chronic pulmonary diseases like bronchitis and emphysema.

The report also revealed that the economic cost of air pollution is estimated at US $ 2.5 Billion or roughly 4.2% of the country’s 2017 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

More so, the impacts of climate and deteriorating air quality threaten to erode development and gains and worsen the health of Ghanaians. As the financial cost of treatment of air pollution-related diseases are very high.

It is in this regard, the World Bank Group and Environmental Protection Agency took a giant step by organising a day workshop for Ghana Agric and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA) to help champion the campaign against air pollution in the country.

The workshop was themed: “Improving Air Quality Planning and Management for Better Human Health and Environment for Ghana.”

The Acting Director Environmental Quality Specialist at Environmental Protection Agency Emmanuel Appoh, in his presentation, emphasized that in order to ensure a healthier Ghana; there was the need to engage the media; since they have a crucial role to play to effectively create awareness with the aim of channelling the appropriate information on air pollution and the dangers it poses to the environment.

This he said, the current quality conditions present an unacceptable health burden for the population of Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) are not in line with international guidelines for air quality.

Stressing that, there is the need for dramatic and systemic change and awareness creation for the stakeholders to understand the impact of air pollution and the change in behaviour, and enforcing environmental standards.

“Air pollution in GAMA is generated by a diverse set of sources include burning of solid fuels like, charcoal, and dungs in homes for cooking and heating, which continued to pollute the air people breathe both at the rural and urban centres,” he explained.

According to him, the government of Ghana over the years has made efforts to measure and address the consequences of air pollution.

He said Environmental Protection Agency has a long history of monitoring air quality in Accra.

Stressing that, are still areas where monitoring quality, data analysis and data management require strengthened procedures.

Data on air pollution in Accra are not easily accessible, though it has to be recognised that Accra is in a better position compared to other African cities, because of the existence of a long tradition of measurements and analysis of air pollution data (Schwela 2012).

He, therefore, called for attitudinal change if Ghana wants to make progress in the fight against air pollution.

On the other hand, Nana Yaw Reuben, the Projects Coordinator for the Ghana Agricultural and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA), pledged GARDJA's commitment to working around the clock to support the country's air pollution campaign.

The workshop was held to disseminate information on the “Pollution Management and Environmental Health Programme” a World Bank programme being funded by the governments of Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom to build the capacity of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address existing monitoring and planning gaps for air quality management.