10.11.2021

Tidal Waves: 234 study in two classrooms as Fuveme Basic School sinks

Students of the Fuveme Basic School in the Anglo District are lamenting what they call double agony of the Tidal waves which occurred over the weekend.

The students who were displaced from their homes went to school on Tuesday and Wednesday only to find their school buildings washed away with only two classrooms available.

The school building which was constructed in 2016 without any facelift could not withstand the tidal waves.

There were reports that school children from Kindergaten to Junior High School two (JHS2) have had to study in one of the classrooms and the remaining one for the final year students.

Several residents of the Keta Municipality have been rendered homeless since Sunday’s tidal waves.

The most affected communities are Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central.

Residents of Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme in the Anloga district were also displaced.

A team from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) visited the affected areas on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.

