ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.11.2021 Headlines

Corruption, nepotism eating deep into Ghana’s moral fibre – Catholic Bishops Conference

Corruption, nepotism eating deep into Ghana’s moral fibre – Catholic Bishops Conference
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has taken a swipe at government and the various security agencies over alleged widespread nepotism and corruption in the country, especially during the recruitment processes of the agencies.

According to Most Rev. Philip Naameh, who doubles as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, the various security agencies are now replete with nepotistic and corrupt tendencies to the extent that

many qualified Ghanaians can no longer be recruited on their merit without relying on the benevolence of those in power.

Most Rev. Philip Naameh, speaking during their week-long plenary assembly which is ongoing in Wa narrated how he heard a “big politician” instructing someone to remove the names of some persons perceived to be members of the opposition NDC from a recruitment list.

According to him, the said “big politician“ picked a call he (the bishop) placed to him without knowing, and in the process, he heard him (the big politician) giving the instructions.

“For many people today, politics is a distasteful one, often due to the mistakes, corruption, and inefficiencies of some politicians. About six days ago, in the wake of this recruitment into the security forces, many people came to my office asking me to connect them to political big men because they have heard that unless you know somebody in government there is no chance for them even if they have filled the forms correctly, they have passed through the body checks and all of that. So in my naivety, I also called a Minister of state who I thought was a good Catholic, and he might have pressed his phone bottom without looking at who was calling. And then he started giving instructions to some of his people in the office. Take out these people from the list, they are NDC”.

He said he was “utterly shocked by the development and warned that such tendencies could disintegrate the moral fiber of the Ghanaian society.“

He admonished the NPP-led government to look beyond their party faithful in the running of the country.

“Our President and even the ministers were elected by all Ghanaians to move development in Ghana forward. They were not elected to be committed to only the card-bearing members of their party”.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Watch Live: Mahama ends thank you tour with public lecture
10.11.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah, accomplices slapped with 11 new charges
10.11.2021 | Headlines
How much more hardship do you want Ghanaians to endure ? – Mahama quizzes Akufo-Addo gov’t
10.11.2021 | Headlines
How can 'well-educated' people join 'fix our road' demos — Roads Minister wonders
10.11.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah re-arrested
10.11.2021 | Headlines
Government intends to increase taxes, electricity and water tariffs in 2022 budget – Mahama
10.11.2021 | Headlines
Tidal Waves: Rawlings had good reason to lamented sand-winning menace at Keta, others – Afenyo-Markin
10.11.2021 | Headlines
GRIDCo announce a likely load-shedding over fallen mast on transmission line
10.11.2021 | Headlines
Economy messed even before Covid; Ofori-Atta has been cooking figures to cover up — Mahama
10.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line