There's no judgement day; either the Bible is wrong or God doesn't know what He's about – Pastor reveals

Ghanaian Pastor/Spiritualist, Apostle Adjei Boafour also known as Sunsum Kese3, has boldly stated that there will be no judgement day as we have been made to believe.

From his point of view, the version of judgement day mentioned in the Bible is wrong and the writer was unaware of what he wrote about in the Bible.

He said he does not believe what the Bible says about judgement day.

Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 Fm’s NsemPii he said, “Everyone will be judged individually and it has already started but it will not be how we have been made to understand. In the sense that, a trumpet will not sound and we will all not appear before God one day to be judged”.

He explained that everyone will be judged individually and on a different basis but it will not be done together like we all think.

“A prostitute and thief will all be judged differently. A driver will also be judged differently. So note that the driver’s judgement will be way different from that of the prostitute”.

The spiritualist also stated that judgement has already started here on earth because each person knows what they did right or wrong and do not need anyone to playback their wrongdoings to them in the name of judgment.

He however added that If really all the Bible says about judgement day is true although he does not believe in it then, “It only means God does not know what He is about”.

---happyghana