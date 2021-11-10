ModernGhana logo
571,894 candidates to write 2021 BECE from November 15

A total of 571,894 candidates will from Monday 15th November to Friday 19th November sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at the designated 2,158 exams centres across the country.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement advised the candidates to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

“The Management of GES wishes to congratulate all 571,894 Candidates involved for their hard work and fortitude so far and to also express its profound gratitude to all Teachers, Heads of Basic Schools, Directors of Education, Parents / Guardians, and all Stakeholders for the crucial roles they have played so far in preparing the candidates for the examination” the statement indicated.

The GES noted that its outfit together with WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centers across the country.

Additionally, supervisors and invigilators are to ensure strict adherence to the Covid protocols at centers.

“Parents, candidates, and the general public are informed that the school selection process will commence after the BECE. Details of the selection process will be communicated in due course” the statement added.

