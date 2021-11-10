ModernGhana logo
How much more hardship do you want Ghanaians to endure ? – Mahama quizzes Akufo-Addo gov’t

By Theresah Tutuah Opare
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has expressed concerns over what he claims Ghanaians are suffering under President Akufo-Addo government.

In a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day tour in Accra, the former President accused His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government of mismanaging the economy since they assumed office.

According to him, Ghanaians should expect an increase in taxes and tariffs on electricity and water in the 2022 budget.

“...the economy has been run into a ditch and I know that in a few days’ time, they will read the budget and it’s the intention of this government to increase taxes and increase tariffs on electricity and water and all that,” Mr. Mahama noted.

The former President added that in the midst of the hardships in the country, the NDC will continue to speak for the ordinary Ghanaians who have lost hope in this government.

“How much more hardship can the people of Ghana take? We, as the NDC, will play our part and give a voice to the voiceless and let people in authority know what the people of Ghana are going through and, so, we shall play our role properly as the opposition in this country,” John Dramani Mahama noted.

Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta on 15th November 2021 will present the budget statement for 2022 in parliament.

