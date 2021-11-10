‘Fix our death trap bridge before it kills people’ — Ohwim Tigo Junction residents

Listen to article

Residents at Ohwim Tigo Junction in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region are calling on the authorities to fix their collapsed bridge which has become a death trap.

The bridge which links Kronum Abuohia to adjoining communities, according to commuters was constructed just about two years ago.

According to them, taxi drivers are compelled to use a long deplorable route through Atafoa Forest before getting access to Kronum Abuohia, which could have been a shorter distance using the bridge.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 the residents said there have been heavy traffic on Atafoa, Ohwim and Amanfrom road due to the collapsed bridge.

“It is very scary and affecting our business so the government should please intervene so we can also engage in our business.

"We are suffering, we go through a lot as a result of this collapsed bridge we are in a terrible situation, one of the residents.

"When it rains, and you are still in town, it's always a worry," a resident Mr Gaate stated.

The residents are calling on the relevant authorities to fix their bridge to avoid needless loss of lives especially when it rains.