10.11.2021 Headlines

How can 'well-educated' people join 'fix our road' demos — Roads Minister wonders
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, has said demonstrations do not build roads and wondered why educated people also join such ‘fix our roads’ protests.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the 31.7 km Kwafokrom-Apedwa road in the Eastern Region, which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi dualisation project, Mr Amoako Atta said: “It is unreasonable for anybody to say that all roads everywhere should be fixed simultaneously”.

“So, these demonstrations should stop”, he commanded.

“Sometimes, you get people who are supposed to know better, well-educated people who should advice their colleagues, joining demonstrations”, he observed.

“Demonstrations don’t build roads,” he added.

Mr Amoako Atta said he has instructed the contractors on the project to make sure they execute it quickly and open the stretch to the public by the end of 2021.

“I have charged the contractors to ensure that they complete the stretch of the road covering a distance of 31 km by the end of the year”.

“I have asked them to introduce night work to compensate for any delay,” he said.

---classfmonline.com

