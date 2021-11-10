ModernGhana logo
10.11.2021 Headlines

Economy messed even before Covid; Ofori-Atta has been cooking figures to cover up — Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama
Former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has accused Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta of cooking up figures to cover up the bad state of Ghana’s economy.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the country’s economy was worse under the ruling government even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

On day one of his Thank You tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, Mr. Mahama said in a bid to cover up the mess created by the government, the Finance Minister has been cooking figures to create a different picture.

“The economy was in mess even before Covid, they used Covid as the cover-up. The Finance Minister, I repeat, he has been cooking the books.

“I have said it several times, if he thinks I am not speaking the truth he should sue me, he has been cooking the books. He doesn’t give the right picture of the economy,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama said.

He added, “Liabilities such as the Energy Sector debt, banking sector cleanup he doesn’t add them to the deficit. He puts it as a footnote and so when he says our deficit is 6 percent it is because huge liabilities items are not part, he has hidden them.

“He has done that for a long and so when he gets the Fitch and Moodys’ ratings it looks like the economy is doing well.

Later this month on November 15, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be in parliament to present the budget statement for 2022.

Ex-President Mahama insists that the government must for once sit up and ensure the right things are done to revive the economy

TOP STORIES

