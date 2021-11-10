ModernGhana logo
10.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

V/R: Police officer accused of defiling 13-year-old girl at Akatsi interdicted

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sergeant Emmanuel Duah, the police officer accused of defiling a 13-year old girl at Ave Xevi in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region has been interdicted.

In September earlier this year, the 42-year-old police officer popularly known as Bob Marley was reported to have abducted the teenager and had forced intercourse with her in a yet-to-be commissioned police station.

The police officer after defiling the class 5 pupil of the Ave Xevi Roman Catholic Primary school later dumped her in a nearby cassava farm.

According to Chief Superintendent Opare Addo who is the Tongu Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Sergeant Emmanuel Duah has been interdicted as investigations continue into the matter.

He said the police will not make any move to protect the office because he is one of them

“We have done our investigations and sent the report to the Volta regional headquarters. But what I can confirm to you at the moment is the fact that the suspect, Sergeant Emmanuel Duah has been interdicted; his uniform and other accoutrements have been taken away from him,” Chief Superintendent Opare Addo said as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

He added, “Let me assure you that we are not going to shield him just because he is one of our own. The suspect would be arraigned before the court to face the full rigours of the law but that is not all, he will also be taken through administrative trial as well.”

