10.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Suhum Police arrest fake military officer involved in enlistment fraud

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

The Suhum Police has arrested a man for posing as a military officer to defraud unsuspecting people seeking enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Tanko Sani, age 32, according to information gathered has been engaged in the act for a long time until his latest victim, Ohene Addo Richmond blew his cover.

The victim, a resident of Akyem Apedwa encountered the suspect earlier this month on November 6 where he introduced himself as a military officer to him.

With the promise to help him get enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces, the suspect convinced the victim to pay GHS2800.

Later finding out that the suspect was not a military officer, he reported the matter to ADO 2 Aggrey Nana Addo, a fire officer with Suhum Fire Service.

With his help, the suspect was arrested and handed over to the Suhum Police for investigations and further action.

With some other reports of such scams made at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters, the public is being advised to stay vigilant and follow the right processes when making plans to join the military or any government agency.

The youth in particular are urged to avoid paying bribes to anyone that presents any recruitment promise.

