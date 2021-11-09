Atebubu-Amantin MCE holds thanksgiving to thank God for renomination, confirmation

The Atebubu Ebenezer Methodist church has held a thanksgiving service in honor of the Atebubu Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu to thank God for his guidance and protection during his re-nomination, confirmation and swearing into office.

Preaching the sermon on the theme “modeling God in our lives with our resources’ the Very Reverend Isaac K.N Quarcoe quoted extensively from the bible saying God blesses us "so we could be a blessing in turn to others and failure to do this may incur his wrath."

He buttressed his point with the story of the young man in the book of Mathew chapter 19 verse 22 and urged those blessed by God to strive to be humble and work according to the dictates of his word.

The Very Reverend Quarcoe urged all to assist the MCE to attain his vision for the municipality since in his words “it is not easy to be a leader”.

He prayed for God’s protection, guidance, strength and wisdom for the MCE and his family.

The service was interspersed with songs of thanks giving to which the congregation mostly clad in white danced to the glory of God.

Hon. Edward Owusu recounted some difficulties he went through in the run-up to his re-nomination, confirmation and swearing-in and thanked God for seeing him and his family through.

He expressed his gratitude to all especially the church, traditional authorities and members of the New Patriotic Party for their unflinching support and promised to work harder in his second term for the development of the municipality.

The MCE promised to donate 180 chairs to the church of which he is a member by December and also made an undisclosed commitment to the church mission house project.

Present were heads of department, traditional authorities, family members and New Patriotic Party faithful.